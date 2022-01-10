North East comedian Rowan Atkinson celebrated his 67th Birthday – we take a look at some of his finest moments

The comedian and writer best know for his work on sitcoms Blackadder and Mr Bean is currently suspected of being Lionfish on the Masked Singer

By Jatinder Dhillon
Monday, 10th January 2022, 4:36 pm

The Consett born actor is due to be on the screens again in the 2023 musical Wonka alongside Academy award winner Olivia Coleman.

Rowan Atkinson has been viewed as one of the greatest British comedians and won many awards including several BAFTA awards, including awards across the water showing how influential his comedy antics are.

