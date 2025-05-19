An independent North East fostering service has been praised as outstanding following a recent Ofsted inspection.

The watchdog said Foster Care Associates North East provides highly effective services and its actions contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people.

The agency, based in Houghton le Spring, matches children in care with foster families throughout the North East including in Hartlepool.

It is celebrating after receiving an glowing Ofsted report following an inspection which took place in February this year.

The team at FCA fostering agency celebrate their Outstanding Ofsted report.

The overall experiences and progress of children and young people, how well they are helped and protected, and leadership were all rated outstanding.

The agency was commended by Ofsted for “helping children to settle, build trusted relationships with their foster families and feel loved and cared for”.

One child said: “Life is amazing right now because I feel loved.”

Catherine Todd, registered manager at FCA in the north east, said: “Our foster parents are incredible people and it’s lovely to have the difference they make to children and young people everyday reflected in this report.

“We prioritise matching children with the right foster families for them and doing everything we can to help them feel loved, safe and secure.

“Children in care have often experienced more than many of us can imagine and we need more empathetic people with love to give to consider fostering so we can make a difference to even more children and young people throughout the North East.”

The agency was previously given a ‘Good’ at its last judgement in 2022.