North East Paranormal Investigators invites public to investigate strange goings on at Hartlepool warehouse
North East Paranormal Investigators is set to welcome the public to its latest probe of the former Hartlepool Reproduction Centre in Reed Street, now the Fire, Granite and Work Warehouse.
The owner previously called in the group led by Jo Banks in September after reports of a vanishing lady in a polka dot dress and glasses being thrown at men's faces on two occasions.
A private investigation was held and detected so much unexplained activity that Jo decided to invite the public interested in the paranormal to experience it and the group’s methods.
The first taking place this Friday, October 13, quickly sold out.
But there are still some places available for an additional visit on Sunday, October 15.
Jo said: “A worker once told us of how he would open the place up on a morning and the lights would be on even though he was the last out the night before and of course made sure everything was turned off.
"As I was explaining this to one of the team, a TV flashed for a millisecond. The owner went over and said the TV was not plugged in and had no power. I could see the plug was not in the socket.”
Sunday’s investigation is at 7pm-11pm and is £30 per person. To register call 07956 727118 or see the Haunted History of Hartlepool page on Facebook.