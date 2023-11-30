Northern and Network Rail bosses confirm new faster Middlesbrough to Newcastle service for revamped Hartlepool station
and live on Freeview channel 276
Construction on a new footbridge opening up Hartlepool Rail Station’s second platform, which has not been used for more than 30 years, is almost finished.
Work is on course for completion in January 2024 with the platform set for use in the spring after the project is signed off by regulators.
Train operator Northern has confirmed that its new faster service between Middlesbrough and Newcastle starting in December will use the new platform.
Stakeholders say the project will boost capacity at what is currently the busiest single platform station in the country and help to address crowded trains.
Becky Crocker, from Network Rail, which owns the station and infrastructure, told the Mail: “Construction is due to complete in January next year.
"We’re expecting it will be open for passenger use in spring 2024. We’re installing a new fully accessible footbridge so the platform is going to be fully accessible and the new platform that we are installing will enable greater capacity on the rail network which means an increase in train services so people will find it easier to move around the Tees Valley region.”
Northern is introducing a new two-hourly service between Middlesbrough and Newcastle from December 10.
It will call at Hartlepool as soon as regulators at the Office of Rail and Road sign off on the new improvements.
Matt Coasdale, Northern’s regional stakeholder manager, said: “This is a great opportunity for Northern to increase capacity on the busy Durham Coast routes.
"As soon as the platform is ready we can start calling at Hartlepool.”
The work, which started in August 2022, has been led by Story Contracting and been funded via the Tees Valley Combined Authority.
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “For far too long, Hartlepool has been without a much-needed extra platform and it’s great news we’re finally putting this right.
"The finishing touches are being applied at the moment and it’ll be accessible and ready for action in the new year.
“This project will not only make Hartlepool more accessible, it will free up space on our wider rail network and allow a much better service for Teesside and Darlington.”