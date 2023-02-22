The Ugly Duckling, by Northern Ballet, takes place at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, in Raby Road, on Tuesday, February 28, at 2pm and 4:15pm.

This 40-minute child-friendly performance is an adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale.

The Ugly Duckling follows the story of a duckling who is lonely and ignored by those around her, and who tries to fit in with other animals including frogs, cats and foxes.

Holly Slater, Leah Allen, Harry Boucher and Julie Nunès perform in the Northern Ballet's production of the Ugly Duckling.

Spectators will follow the duckling on her journey as she overcomes her troubles and learns to love herself and those around her.

Specially created for a young audience, this show is an opportunity for children to enjoy live ballet, music and theatre for the first time.

As seen on CBeebies, the Northern Ballet offers a range of sell-out performances for children of all ages.