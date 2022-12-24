Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health Craig Blundred acknowledged there is “a problem” in the town with the numbers of children who are overweight or obese “on the increase”.

Among the areas the authority will look at over the next 12 months will be education around healthy eating and advertising around fast food takeaways.

It comes after his 2022 annual public health report and baseline data went before councillors at December’s meeting of the full council.

New figures have been revealed for the number of overweight or obese primary school pupils in Hartlepool.

Figures stated in an average class of 30 children starting school in Hartlepool, nine are already overweight or obese, equating to 30 out of 100 children, which is higher than the rates for the North East and England.

By year six of school the figure rises to 12 out of a class of 30 and 40 in 100 children.

Councillor Jim Lindridge, chair of children’s services committee, said the levels of obesity in Hartlepool are “concerning” and education for young people and their parents around healthy eating is “paramount”.

Mr Blundred said tackling obesity was one of his “key priorities” and he hopes to work with a variety of partners in the town on the issue over the coming months.

He said: “It’s not just about eating too much, it’s all about advertising of fast food, takeaways, it involves all sorts of different elements.

“We are planning some significant areas of work to tackle that and to look at food in general across the board because it’s obviously a driver of a lot of poor health.”