Number of young driver and passengers casualties in Hartlepool revealed

Young drivers aged between 17 and 24 continue to be the highest risk group on the region’s roads according to the latest figures released by Road Safety GB North East (RSGB NE).

Speeding, distraction, drink and drug driving, and failing to wear seatbelts are considered the fatal four causes of road casualties involving young people.

In Hartlepool, there was a total of 110 casualties involving young drivers and passengers between 2018 and 2022. This included one fatality and 12 serious casualties.

Inspector Steve Clyburn, of Cleveland Police Roads Policing Unit, said: “In Cleveland, we have seen an increase in fatalities and serious collisions involving young drivers. All too often our officers are attending the home addresses of teenagers who have been killed or seriously injured in collisions, which could have been avoided.

“We urge young drivers to enjoy their new freedom, but at the same time to not do anything to put their own, their friends’ or other road users’ safety at risk.”

Young drivers hold just 6% of driving licences in the region, but account for 17% of driver casualties. Nationally, the figure is 9% and 22%.

Peter Slater, Chair of RSGB NE, said: “Every year we see young people tragically killed and injured in road collisions, causing enormous heartache to so many families. The majority of the time, they could easily have been avoided.