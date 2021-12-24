Off-duty armed police officer helps bloodied man after fall

Cleveland Police say the incident shows how “even when off-duty police are committed to helping those in need”.

The force said: “Cleveland Police’s head of armed policing was on hand to help an elderly man who had fallen in the street.

“George Maratty, who spent 30 years as a police officer, rising to the rank of superintendent, used his training in first aid and patient handling when he was in his car and saw a man lying on the floor distressed and bloody near to the post office in Wolviston.

“The man said he had fallen and couldn’t get back up.

“So George cared for the pensioner before taking him back home and into the comfort of his chair after checking he wasn’t injured.

“The pair had something in common, both called George and both former police workers, with the elderly man having worked for Cleveland Police.”

