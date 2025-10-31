Do you recognise anyone in these photos of life on The Front, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool?placeholder image
Do you recognise anyone in these photos of life on The Front, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool?

'Oh I do like to be beside the seaside': 13 photos of life along The Front in Seaton Carew across the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 31st Oct 2025, 17:11 GMT
From buckets and spades to penny arcades, The Front has a lot of history to share.

Having photographed its many faces over the years, the Hartlepool Mail has decided to share some of this road’s many memories.

Hartlepool's Hard of Hearing Society have their Christmas party at The Marine Hotel in 2005.

1. It's party time

Hartlepool's Hard of Hearing Society have their Christmas party at The Marine Hotel in 2005. Photo: LH

Did you ever go to the roller hockey rink opposite The Marine Hotel?

2. Seaton Swallows

Did you ever go to the roller hockey rink opposite The Marine Hotel? Photo: Other, third party

Larry's Lanes opened its doors to the public in 2017.

3. Open for business

Larry's Lanes opened its doors to the public in 2017. Photo: Other, third party

Ange and Cheryl's Place opens at the Seaton Hotel in 2018.

4. Dinner is served

Ange and Cheryl's Place opens at the Seaton Hotel in 2018. Photo: Kevin Brady

