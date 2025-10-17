It's time to travel back to the year 1986.placeholder image
It's time to travel back to the year 1986.

'Oh those were the days': Here are 26 retro photos of life in Hartlepool and East Durham in 1986

By Madeleine Raine
Published 17th Oct 2025, 16:46 BST
From dance shows and village fairs to rock festivals and parades – lots of memories have been shared in 1986.

Do you have any fond memories to share?

Firefighters tackle a large blaze at a Hartlepool bathroom supplies business owned by Arthur Best back in February 1986.

1. Large blaze

Firefighters tackle a large blaze at a Hartlepool bathroom supplies business owned by Arthur Best back in February 1986. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Photo Sales
Hartlepool sisters Mandy and Kelly Watson take to the stage with dancer Michael Jones in April 1986.

2. Let's dancc

Hartlepool sisters Mandy and Kelly Watson take to the stage with dancer Michael Jones in April 1986. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Photo Sales
Just an ordinary day on Sunderland Road, in Horden, back in January 1986.

3. Sunderland Road

Just an ordinary day on Sunderland Road, in Horden, back in January 1986. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Photo Sales
Hartlepool College of Further Education students pose for a photo with their scale plan of a church in Stockton back in June 1986. Pictured are Ian Watling, Simon Turner, Jonathan Davidson and Steven Downing.

4. School days

Hartlepool College of Further Education students pose for a photo with their scale plan of a church in Stockton back in June 1986. Pictured are Ian Watling, Simon Turner, Jonathan Davidson and Steven Downing. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolEast Durham
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice