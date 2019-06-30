Old fashioned street party in Hartlepool celebrates 100 years since the First World War officially ended
The community joined together at the Heugh Battery Museum for a right old-fashioned knees up to celebrate 100 years since the official end of the First World War.
The museum on the Headland, Hartlepool, took a trip back in time to host a Peace Party like many did on the day of the signing of the Treaty of Versailles in 1919.
Street parties took place all over the country, including Hartlepool, which suffered more than most due to the 1914 bombardment.
Images of the street parties from 100 years ago were shown as families enjoyed a picnic together in the sunshine.
Museum manager Diane Stephens said “We were just looking for an old fashion street party in celebration of the signing of the Treaty of Versailles.
“We’ve got 100 people here today. We want to say we have done really really well with our fundraising campaign and it just means so much to us that the community has come together and shown us so much support for the battery and the museum.
“It’s important to them and there support is important to us.
“I never dreamed it would be a sellout. You put these things on and cross your fingers but the community come up trumps every time.
“I’d like to thank all the volunteers who have been working since 8.30am this morning to try and make this happen – and the days before as well.
“Without the volunteers on our side nothing would happen so it’s a massive thank you to them as well.”