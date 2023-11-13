One arrest after teenage motorbike rider is knocked unconscious following Hartlepool crash
Police are now appealing for dashcam footage after the Hartlepool incident.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Shortly before 3.10pm on the afternoon of Sunday, 12th November, a Ford Transit van and a KTM 125 motorbike collided at the traffic light junction of Raby Road, Hart Lane and Middleton Road.
“The rider of the motorbike, a 15-year-old boy, was left unconscious with cuts and grazes to his head and his ankle.
"He was taken to The University Hospital of North Tees for treatment. His pillion passenger fled the scene.”
Police said the alleged rider “was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug driving, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and possession of a bladed article”.
The force added: “Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam to come forward and call 101, quoting CVP-23-224837.”