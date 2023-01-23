News you can trust since 1877
One lucky ticket holder celebrates £10,000 Hartlepool Alice House lottery win

A hospice’s lottery jackpot has been finally won.

By Gavin Ledwith
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 4:36pm

The sum on offer from Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice had been increasing weekly by £250 since towards the end of last year.

Now the jackpot has been finally claimed by the holder of ticket number 22252, who is from Easington Lane, following the latest draw.

Second prize of £1,000 has gone to the Hartlepool owner of ticket number 60651.

Hartlepool Alice House Hospice's £10,000 lottery jackpot has finally been won.
Ten third prizes of £20 have gone to the holders of the following tickets: 55051 (from Greatham), 17013 (Hartlepool), 4701 (Hartlepool), 63857 Player (Elwick Grange), 162064 (Billingham), 8075 (Hartlepool), 100112 (Hartlepool), 181768 (Quayside), 20960 (Hartlepool) and 68819 (Hartlepool).

Fifteen entrants each receive £10 after buying the following tickets: 03972, 06880, 115335, 12413, 174258, 201941, 211808, 235091, 24915, 31973, 33569, 52539, 56854, 73319 and 92731.

You can join the hospice lottery, which costs £1 a week to play, by telephoning (01429) 855582 or (01429) 855555.

HartlepoolBillingham