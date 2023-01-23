The sum on offer from Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice had been increasing weekly by £250 since towards the end of last year.

Now the jackpot has been finally claimed by the holder of ticket number 22252, who is from Easington Lane, following the latest draw.

Second prize of £1,000 has gone to the Hartlepool owner of ticket number 60651.

Ten third prizes of £20 have gone to the holders of the following tickets: 55051 (from Greatham), 17013 (Hartlepool), 4701 (Hartlepool), 63857 Player (Elwick Grange), 162064 (Billingham), 8075 (Hartlepool), 100112 (Hartlepool), 181768 (Quayside), 20960 (Hartlepool) and 68819 (Hartlepool).

Fifteen entrants each receive £10 after buying the following tickets: 03972, 06880, 115335, 12413, 174258, 201941, 211808, 235091, 24915, 31973, 33569, 52539, 56854, 73319 and 92731.

