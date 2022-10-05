One man has been arrested and released under investigation while inquiries continue into the incidents in the West Park area of Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers would ask residents to remain vigilant and not allow cold callers into their homes without first verifying their identity with a legitimate organisation.

“During the autumn and winter months police generally see an increase in reports of these types of incidents, with people offering to carry out work including roofing work and cutting down trees or bushes.

Hartlepool Police Station, in Avenue Road, Hartlepool.

“Anyone who requires such work is advised to speak to family or friends for recommendations and always try to obtain at least three quotes from reputable traders.

“Anyone who has concerns or wishes to report a crime should call the Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”