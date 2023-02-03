News you can trust since 1877
One person injured after alleged 'altercation' between teenagers near Billingham school

Police attended after reports of a “disturbance” at a Billingham school.

By Pamela Bilalova
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

A large police presence was reported near Bishopton Pupil Referral Unit, in Billingham, on Thursday afternoon, February 2.

Cleveland Police have confirmed that police were called to a disturbance at the school involving a number of pupils and officers assisted teachers in calming the situation.

The force added in a statement: “Police were called to a report of an altercation involving a number of teenagers around 1.15pm on Thursday, 2nd February, at an address on Marsh House Avenue in Billingham.

One person reported a minor injury following the alleged altercation.
"Officers attended and one person reported a minor injury.”

Bishopton Pupil Referral Unit offers provision to pupils in Key Stage 3 and 4 who do not attend mainstream school.

The school has been contacted for a comment.

