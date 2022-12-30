Paramedics and coastguard teams attended the beach near Brus Tunnel in Hartlepool on Friday morning (December 30) after it was reported a person was unwell.

The patient was taken to North Tees Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "We were called at 08:24am this morning to reports of a person unwell on the beach near Speeding Drive, Hartlepool.

Emergency services were called to the beach near Brus Tunnel on Friday morning.

"We sent one emergency ambulance and one patient was taken to North Tees Hospital."

Humber Coastguard confirmed two teams from Hartlepool and Seaham attended to assist the ambulance service.