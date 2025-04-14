One person treated by paramedics after two-vehicle collision closes A19 lane near Hartlepool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One person was treated by paramedics at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the A19.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area after one lane was closed for more than an hour on the southbound carriageway between the OK Diner and the Sambuca Windmill restaurant, near Hartlepool, from about 3pm on Sunday, April 13.

Hartlepool Police later confirmed that the road was fully reopen by 4.30pm.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said on Sunday: "We were called at 14.58 today to a road traffic collision on the A19 near the OK Diner, in Hartlepool.

"We dispatched one paramedic crew who treated and discharged one patient on scene."