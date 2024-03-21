Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stranton Primary School, in Southburn Terrace, Hartlepool, has been rated “outstanding” by Ofsted inspectors in its latest report – the highest of four grades – following a previous “outstanding” inspection back in 2012.

The latest report states: “The school vision ‘only the best is good enough’ runs through every aspect of Stranton Primary School.

"High ambitions for all pupils, regardless of their individual starting points, mean that pupils thrive in this highly inclusive school.

Stranton Primary School pupils celebrate their second "outstanding" Ofsted report.

"The exceptional quality of education pupils receive means they get the best possible start in life.”

Throughout their time at school, pupils are encouraged to take part in extra-curricular activities that form part of the school’s “high quality” personal development programme.

Pupils can get involved in a number of ways including “taking part in sport competitions, visiting local galleries or being part of the school council.”

Overall, Stranton Primary "sits at the heart of the community”.

Stranton Primary School has been judged an "outstanding" school by Ofsted.

The report states: “The school is proud to serve this supportive, diverse and changing community.

"Staff are passionate in their approach to making sure every child gets the best and succeeds.

"They are unwavering in this commitment and do not give up.”

Neil Nottingham, executive headteacher of Stranton Primary School and chief executive of Eden Academy Trust, said: “I am delighted that Ofsted has recognised the unbelievable hard work of the staff, pupils and parents that has gone on in Stranton School, not just during the inspection, but leading all the way back to the previous inspection in 2012.

"I am so proud of the team at Stranton and Eden Academy Trust. By working together every day so closely, they are really making a difference to the school and its wonderful community.”

Karla Grant, head of school at Stranton Primary School, said: “This ‘outstanding’ Ofsted judgement is testament to the hard work, energy, commitment and teamwork of everyone involved.

“We are so proud that our unrelenting drive to ensure our children have access to a high quality education has been recognised.