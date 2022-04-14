Open air Easter service returning to Hartlepool town centre this Good Friday after pandemic

The Walk of Witness has been a town Easter tradition for a number of years and takes place around the war memorial in Victoria Road.

Due to the pandemic, it has largely been held virtually over the last two years.

But organisers are looking forward to welcoming worshippers – and passers by – to the service again on Friday, April 15.

Bernadette Malcolmson from St Mary's Church, has broadcast the walk during the pandemic. Picture by FRANK REID

Representatives from Hartlepool’s six Catholic churches will set off on foot at different times carrying large wooden crosses as a show of their faith.

Bernadette Malcolmson, of Hartlepool Youth Ministry, which organises the walk, said: “Holy Week is such an important time for us.

"The Walk of Witness has always been a public display of our faith, which as Catholics we don’t often get the chance to do.

"Good Friday is a great opportunity for us be able to do that.”

Good Friday worshippers will be welcomed in person again at the Walk of Witness service in Victory Square. Picture by Frank Reid

Parishioners will gather in Victory Square for 11am followed by a short service at 11.15am with prayers and readings reflecting the stations of the cross – events in the Passion of Christ.

Anyone is welcome to join in, and people are invited to St Joseph’s Church, in St Paul’s Road, afterwards for refreshments.

She added: “We wanted to keep it going by whatever means we could.

"It feels like finally we have got through the other side that we can welcome people together and gather to mark this important occasion.”

But, the service will still be streamed live by request.

"One of the things that people found over the last couple of years is that people who couldn’t walk very well or with physical ailments were able to join in.”

Catholic churches in Hartlepool that will take part are St Mary’s on the Headland, St John Vianney, St Thomas More, St Patrick’s, St Cuthbert’s and St Joseph’s.

For details of services over Easter see The Holy Family Parish, Hartlepool, Facebook page.

