Questions remain unanswered over death of 26-year-old who went missing in Hartlepool

Gabriel Kariuki, aged 26, went missing in May last year.

His body was later discovered on the beach at Seaton Carew on June 25.

A post mortem said death was consistent with drowning and Cleveland Police ruled out suspicious circumstances.

Gabriel Kariuki.

An inquest at Teesside Coroner’s Court was adjourned in November due to unanswered questions raised by his family

At a final hearing on Monday, March 7, Karin Welsh assistant coroner for Teesside and Hartlepool recorded an open verdict.

It was after she was unable to say how Gabriel, known as GG, came to be in the sea.

His body was reported near the bus station car park at Seaton by a member of the public on June 25.

Gabriel, a university graduate of Grange Road, Hartlepool, had been reported missing by his mother Annie after she last saw him on May 17.

The last confirmed sightings of him in the town were on May 18.

At the hearing in November, Gabriel’s mum said the day before he went missing he had been cheerful, cooked a meal and was focused on the future.

He was described by loved ones as a loved son, nephew, cousin and friend.

Following his death, Gabriel’s family created a touching tribute on Seaton beach by spelling out his name in rocks.

An online appeal raised more than £10,000 to support his family and give Gabriel a fitting send off.

