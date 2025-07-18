A political row has broken out over opposition calls to provide residents a council tax rise.

Party leaders said they had “stabilised the finances” and “made tough decisions” since taking control of Hartlepool Borough Council in May 2024.

On Thursday night, a motion had been due to go before the latest full council meeting from Conservative and independent councillors calling for the leading group to provide a report showing actions taken to stabilise finances.

Hartlepool borough councillors Gordon Cranney and leader Brenda Harrison disagreed over the motion.

It also called on the council to provide a rebate to residents for the 4.99% total council tax rise, with 2.99% refunded this financial year representing the increase to the adult social care precept, and the other 2% in 2026/27.

The motion stated: “If the council’s financial position has been stabilised as claimed, residents are entitled to fair restitution for the 2025 increase.”

The council tax rise formed part of the local authority’s balanced budget for 2025/26, which included £2.849m of savings and using £1million of reserves to tackle an initial £15.46million deficit.

The motion also accused Labour of not honouring a previous pledge to freeze council tax.

However, leading Labour councillors stated the motion was “full of dishonesty and inaccuracies” and “misrepresented council tax policy.”

They therefore called for the motion to be referred without discussion back to the council managing director for reconsideration “in line with the council’s duty to uphold the Nolan Principles of honesty and integrity” – which was agreed by majority vote.

Labour’s Cllr Brenda Harrison, council leader,said: “This motion is full of dishonesty, inaccuracies and it’s not competent or fit to be heard in this chamber.

“It misrepresents council tax policy and the financial position of this authority.”

A Hartlepool Labour Party spokesperson said after the meeting if the motion was allowed to proceed it “could have undermined the hard work that has gone into securing next year’s freeze”.

Independent Cllr Gordon Cranney, who had been due to raise the motion, said afterwards it “should have been looked at” and the steps taken were “against democracy.”