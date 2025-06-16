A new campaign that plans to tackle social isolation in Hartlepool has got off to a fantastic start after dozens of organisations showed their support.

The Pool Together project aims to bring about positive social change through organisations and residents making new connections and working together.

A launch event at Hartlepool College of Further Education was attended by around 40 local organisations and 250 people.

Project co-ordinator Ruth Jackson, who has been involved in business and community development for over 20 years, said: “So many people are struggling with isolation and it can be hard to reach out for support.

Hartlepool College of Further Education was packed with stands from local organisations for the launch of the Pool Together campaign. Photo: Brian Barnes

"The first phase is really about trying to get everybody to do those initial connections. It can be as little as a smile or saying hello to someone in the street.

"We’re social animals, we need those connections. Hartlepool is a town of around 100,000 people, we are an army.

"We can change things but we need to work together and be positive.”

Among the many organisations at the launch event was Thirteen housing, Hartlepool Borough Council, North Tees & Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, Hartlepool Carers, Stagecoach, The Big League CIC and Play Out Hartlepool.

It was standing room only at the launch for Pool Together at Hartlepool College of Further Education. Photo: Brian Barnes.

Indian restaurant Sheesh Mahal provided food and the Northern School of Art designed the campaign’s logo.

A campaign launch video produced by Emmerson Marketing was also played.

Director Matt Emmerson said: “I’m a proud Hartlepudlian and we were delighted to support the cause. It really does seem to have struck a chord.”

A council spokesperson said the project “was inspired by the amazing coming together of local communities and the voluntary and community sector that we saw during the covid pandemic”.

They added: "Last summer, we commissioned Ruth Jackson to lead the project and she has done a great job, as demonstrated by the recent launch event at Hartlepool College of Further Education which was so well attended by a wide range of stakeholders.

"We are pleased to have been able to further commission Ruth to continue her work until July 2026 and we look forward to seeing how this exciting project continues to develop."

For more information, see www.pooltogether.co.uk