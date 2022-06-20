Organisations to hold event in Hartlepool to share life-saving water safety advice

A water safety event will take place at Seaton Carew promenade on Sunday, June 26.

Organisations in attendance will include the RNLI, Hartlepool Beach Lifeguards, Hartlepool Youth Service, Puddle Ducks Tees Valley, Cleveland Fire Brigade, On Water Training and CIPHER Medical.

The day runs from 10am until 2pm and will offer education and guidance on water safety including what to do if a person gets into difficulty in the sea.

The water safety event will take place on the promenade at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

It will also look at understanding the tides and times, what rip tides are and how to float to survive.

There will also be games, arts and crafts and demonstrations.

RNLI data shows more than 2.5 million people paid a visit to North East and East beaches last summer.