‘Our community is at the heart of everything we do’: Hartlepool lettings company re-brands

By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
One of Hartlepool’s letting agencies has rebranded and is looking forward to continuing to serve the people of Hartlepool.

DP Lettings launched in 2018 before earlier this month becoming Wentworth Estates.

Owner Jennifer Paul said: “As we’ve grown over the years, we’ve evolved far beyond just being landlords – we’ve become trusted partners to our clients, offering a wide range of professional letting and property management services.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wentworth Estates offers a full range of property management services and bespoke investment services and says it is the only single-branch agency in Hartlepool that is registered with the Association of Residential Lettings Agents (ARLA).

One of Hartlepool’s letting agencies has re-branded and is excited to continue serving the people of Hartlepool. D P Lettings launched in 2018 and on October 16, re-branded and became Wentworth Estates. Pictured are (from left) Samantha Smurthwaite, Michelle Robson, Melissa Hodge and Jennifer Paul.One of Hartlepool’s letting agencies has re-branded and is excited to continue serving the people of Hartlepool. D P Lettings launched in 2018 and on October 16, re-branded and became Wentworth Estates. Pictured are (from left) Samantha Smurthwaite, Michelle Robson, Melissa Hodge and Jennifer Paul.
One of Hartlepool’s letting agencies has re-branded and is excited to continue serving the people of Hartlepool. D P Lettings launched in 2018 and on October 16, re-branded and became Wentworth Estates. Pictured are (from left) Samantha Smurthwaite, Michelle Robson, Melissa Hodge and Jennifer Paul.

Jennifer said: “By staying committed to ARLA accreditation, we continually push ourselves to uphold the highest standards in the industry, offering a tailored and personal service that our clients can trust.

“Our community is at the heart of everything we do.

"As a local business, we believe in giving back to the area that has supported us from day one.”

Related topics:Hartlepool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice