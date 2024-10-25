Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Hartlepool’s letting agencies has rebranded and is looking forward to continuing to serve the people of Hartlepool.

DP Lettings launched in 2018 before earlier this month becoming Wentworth Estates.

Owner Jennifer Paul said: “As we’ve grown over the years, we’ve evolved far beyond just being landlords – we’ve become trusted partners to our clients, offering a wide range of professional letting and property management services.”

Wentworth Estates offers a full range of property management services and bespoke investment services and says it is the only single-branch agency in Hartlepool that is registered with the Association of Residential Lettings Agents (ARLA).

Jennifer said: “By staying committed to ARLA accreditation, we continually push ourselves to uphold the highest standards in the industry, offering a tailored and personal service that our clients can trust.

“Our community is at the heart of everything we do.

"As a local business, we believe in giving back to the area that has supported us from day one.”