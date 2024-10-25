‘Our community is at the heart of everything we do’: Hartlepool lettings company re-brands
DP Lettings launched in 2018 before earlier this month becoming Wentworth Estates.
Owner Jennifer Paul said: “As we’ve grown over the years, we’ve evolved far beyond just being landlords – we’ve become trusted partners to our clients, offering a wide range of professional letting and property management services.”
Wentworth Estates offers a full range of property management services and bespoke investment services and says it is the only single-branch agency in Hartlepool that is registered with the Association of Residential Lettings Agents (ARLA).
Jennifer said: “By staying committed to ARLA accreditation, we continually push ourselves to uphold the highest standards in the industry, offering a tailored and personal service that our clients can trust.
“Our community is at the heart of everything we do.
"As a local business, we believe in giving back to the area that has supported us from day one.”
