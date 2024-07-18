Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know from these photos of people out and about in Hartlepool?Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know from these photos of people out and about in Hartlepool?
Out and about: 35 photos of people out and about in Hartlepool enjoying themselves

By Madeleine Raine
Published 18th Jul 2024, 14:45 BST
There’s nothing better than a day out or a stroll by the sea.

The Hartlepool Mail’s photographer Frank Reid caught up with people on the Headland and at the National Museum of the Royal Navy over the past few weeks.

Do you recognise anyone?

Graham Troy and Freddie take a break from their Headland walk to have their picture taken.

1. Best of friends

Graham Troy and Freddie take a break from their Headland walk to have their picture taken. Photo: Frank Reid

Ian Johnson was most impressed after taking a look around the Museum of Hartlepool.

2. Most impressed

Ian Johnson was most impressed after taking a look around the Museum of Hartlepool. Photo: Frank Reid

Jenny enjoys a walk with her owner David Coull.

3. Lovely day out

Jenny enjoys a walk with her owner David Coull. Photo: Frank Reid

Steven Brunton can't wait to look around the National Museum of the Royal Navy.

4. Excited

Steven Brunton can't wait to look around the National Museum of the Royal Navy. Photo: Frank Reid

