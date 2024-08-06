Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Out and about: Here are 24 people out and about in the sun in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Aug 2024, 13:57 BST
There’s nothing better than a day out or a stroll by the sea in the summer sun.

The Hartlepool Mail’s photographer Frank Reid caught up with people on the Headland and at the National Museum of the Royal Navy over the past few weeks.

Tracy Jukes enjoys the sun on the Headland.

1. Rocking the shades

Tracy Jukes enjoys the sun on the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

Family day out for the Johnson family as they pose for a photo on the deck of the HMS Trincomalee.

2. Thumbs up

Family day out for the Johnson family as they pose for a photo on the deck of the HMS Trincomalee. Photo: Frank Reid

Joseph Coull enjoys the sun on the Headland.

3. Fun in the sun

Joseph Coull enjoys the sun on the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

Margaret Cass keeps to the shade on the Headland.

4. Hat'll do

Margaret Cass keeps to the shade on the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

