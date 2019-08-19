Workers at the Castle Dene Shopping Centre in Peterlee have launched a petition urging bosses to install a ramp after the equipment inside the main square of the centre suffered a series of failures.

Linda Edwards, who works at Cafe Eden on the upper level of the centre, has launched the Ramp It Up drive to collect signatures in support of a structure to help those unable to use the stairs.

Staff have been helping those with mobility problems, wheelchairs and pushchairs up the steps after the lift failed on a series of occasions, with others facing a longer journey by using a lift elsewhere in the centre to reach the top of the complex.

Cafe worker Linda Edwards is collecting a petition asking the centre's bosses to reinstall a ramp as the lift is broken so often.

They say they have also gone to the aid of several people have fallen on the stairs.

It is hoped the return of a ramp – backed by more than 600 people online and hundreds more on paper so far – will mean people will not have to rely on the lift working or taking the climb up or town the steps.

Linda, 55, who lives in the town, said: “It’s been constantly breaking down and we need more than a lift itself. The steps can be treacherous when wet.

“People can go to Wilkinson’s and get a lift up to the car park, but then they have to walk all the way round to get to us, or Asda, or any of the other places up here.

“It’s been broken about four time over four weeks, but this has been going on for about the last three months and it’s getting ridiculous.

“I’ve set up this petition to try and get a ramp and we've been asking the owners to do something and we want a ramp back in the town centre, then people have the option.

“It has been elderly people, disabled, people in wheelchairs or using pushchairs. It’s getting beyond a joke.”

The petition can be signed www.change.org/p/owners-of-peterlee-town-centre-ramp-it-up

