Over a dozen Hartlepool hospice staff and supporters sign up for joint 10,000 feet skydive
So far 17 brave people have signed up for the hair-raising challenge which will see them jump, one by one, from 10,000 feet strapped to a professional skydiver.
The event will take place at Shotton Airfield with Sky High Skydiving on June 24 to raise money for Alice House.
The thrilling challenge will see them free-fall for around 30 seconds travelling at about 125mph before their parachutes are deployed around a mile above ground.
They include Alice House staff, chair of trustees Ray Priestman, and a team of nine supporters called Debs Wings.
Hospice community fundraiser Janice Forbes said: “This is going to be a really exciting day.
"We’d love more people to join the Sky Diving Team but for those of you who don’t want to make any daredevil jumps you can still support us by sponsoring the team.”
Visit the challenge’s page at https://alicehousehospice.enthuse.com/cf/sky-dive-for-alice-house.