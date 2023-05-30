News you can trust since 1877
Over a dozen Hartlepool hospice staff and supporters sign up for joint 10,000 feet skydive

Supporters of Alice House Hospice are planning to take a big leap for the charity in a mass skydive.
By Mark Payne
Published 30th May 2023, 12:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:02 BST

So far 17 brave people have signed up for the hair-raising challenge which will see them jump, one by one, from 10,000 feet strapped to a professional skydiver.

The event will take place at Shotton Airfield with Sky High Skydiving on June 24 to raise money for Alice House.

The thrilling challenge will see them free-fall for around 30 seconds travelling at about 125mph before their parachutes are deployed around a mile above ground.

Three of the Alice House Hospice staff taking part in the jump: Alison Emerson, Nicola Haggan and Sarah Hutchinson.Three of the Alice House Hospice staff taking part in the jump: Alison Emerson, Nicola Haggan and Sarah Hutchinson.
Three of the Alice House Hospice staff taking part in the jump: Alison Emerson, Nicola Haggan and Sarah Hutchinson.
They include Alice House staff, chair of trustees Ray Priestman, and a team of nine supporters called Debs Wings.

Hospice community fundraiser Janice Forbes said: “This is going to be a really exciting day.

"We’d love more people to join the Sky Diving Team but for those of you who don’t want to make any daredevil jumps you can still support us by sponsoring the team.”

Visit the challenge’s page at https://alicehousehospice.enthuse.com/cf/sky-dive-for-alice-house.

