Blue Cow Butchers, in Oxford Road, Hartlepool, is set to close its doors on December 31 due to “never ending rising costs”.

Owner Kevin Blenkinsopp made the difficult decision after not being able to make a living from the shop for months – despite “trying all sorts” to turn the situation around.

"Everything has just gone to an astronomical rate and I can’t get a wage out of it. I can’t make a living,” he said.

Kevin Blenkinsopp is set to close his shop due to the rising costs./Photo: Frank Reid

"It’s the cost of the electricity, the dry goods, the packaging, the meat as well. It’s hard to actually make profits to make a living.”

He added: "It’s devastating. I built my business up from scratch.”

Kevin, 48, started the business back in 2006 alongside business partner Phil Mincher, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

They were first trading at the marketplace in Stanley before setting up in Stockton Road in February 2006. The shop remained there until August 2021 when it moved to a smaller premises in Oxford Road to cut costs and enjoy higher footfall.

The store has been in business for 17 years./Photo: Frank Reid

Kevin says the shop, which employs two people, was doing well until March of this year.

"Then everything stopped. Prices went up as well with the war in Ukraine. Furlough stopped for people. Trade has gone down ever since. I tried all sorts, but it’s become impossible.”

The dad-of-two added: "It has got to a point where I am virtually not getting a living from the shop, which has been for months. You can’t work forever like that.”

Kevin, from the Clavering area of the town, is now looking to set up a home delivery service – and has urged people to support local businesses as more are at risk of closing down.

"I think there will be more to come, the way things are going. I don’t think we’ll be the last,” he said.

"Shop local, support your local businesses, otherwise you’ll lose them.”

The closure of Blue Cow Butchers was announced at the start of the month.

"I’m overwhelmed with some of the comments, especially of the regular and loyal customers,” said Kevin.

