The giant illuminated structures, created by second year students from The Northern School of Art's Middlesbrough campus, will be installed in Croft Gardens, on Saturday, November 26, from 2pm-10pm.

Stunning large-scale creations of a stag, a huge eel, an Angler fish and some giant dragonflies will greet the crowds on a fun-packed day of music, creative workshops, an art market, a carnival and fireworks.

The art students worked with Hartlepool-based community arts organisation BloomInArt.

St Hilda's Church illuminated in bright light for a previous year's Wintertide Festival.

Course leader Sara Drodge said: “Working with BloomInArt is always a pleasure and an invaluable experience for our students to learn transferable skills that they can apply in life such as employment, apprenticeship and degree level.”

The theme for this year’s Wintertide is Renaissance, to mark the event’s return after years of disruption due to Covid and last year’s late cancellation by Storm Arwen.

Events and activities will take place across several Headland venues on Saturday.

It includes a market, music and pre-bookable workshops in the Borough Hall, drop in workshops and performances in the Squircile including Hartlepool Brass Band.

Extended Diploma Art and Design students from The Northern School of Art’s Middlesbrough campus with one of the mythical beasts they created for this year’s Wintertide festival. Photo: Joseph Harnett.

The Pot House, The Fisherman’s Arms, The Pot House and Headland Social Club will all be hosting music, plus Santa’s Grotto in The Cosmopolitan between 2pm and 4pm.

St Hilda’s Church will host the Kate Sirs School of Music at 4pm-6pm and an interactive light installation between 5pm and 10pm.

There will also be lots to see and do at the Croft Gardens, High Street, Town Wall, and York Place Gallery.

A fireworks display takes place on the Town Moor between 7.15pm-7.30pm.