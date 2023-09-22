News you can trust since 1877
Paddle boarder and chihuahua who were pushed out to sea at Hartlepool to appear in BBC series Saving Lives At Sea

A paddle boarder and her dog who were rescued by the Hartlepool RNLI will appear on the first episode of an upcoming BBC series.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 15:25 BST
Nikki Featherstone and her chihuahua, Remy, were pushed out to sea by the strong winds at Seaton Carew last November.

She called for help with Hartlepool RNLI inshore helm Ken Hay and crew members Jordan Craddy and Colm Simpson quick to assist the pair.

Nikki said at the time: "I tried to paddle back to shore but it was so tiring and every time I stopped for a break I could feel myself getting blown further out to sea.

Reunited. Nikki Featherstone and her Chihuahua 'Remy' pictured with Hartlepool RNLI crewmember Ken Hay./Photo: RNLI/Tom CollinsReunited. Nikki Featherstone and her Chihuahua 'Remy' pictured with Hartlepool RNLI crewmember Ken Hay./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins
Reunited. Nikki Featherstone and her Chihuahua 'Remy' pictured with Hartlepool RNLI crewmember Ken Hay./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins
"Remy my pet Chihuahua then jumped in the water and by the time I rescued him and got back onboard I was totally out of energy and being pushed even further out.

“It was pretty scary and I started to panic."

Thankfully, Ken, Jordan and Colm responded quickly to their pagers and Nikki and Remy were brought to safety.

They are all now set to appear in the latest Saving Lives at Sea series, due to be screened on Thursday, September 28, at 8pm on BBC 2.

In safe hands: Two-year-old chihuahua 'Remy' aboard the Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat./Photo: RNLI/Tom CollinsIn safe hands: Two-year-old chihuahua 'Remy' aboard the Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins
In safe hands: Two-year-old chihuahua 'Remy' aboard the Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins
Ken said: "I’m really looking forward to seeing the episode as I'm sure my crew mates are.

"No doubt we will get a bit of stick from the other crew for our performance on the telly but I do remember Nikki was obviously very cold and a bit shaken by the event but did the right thing by ringing the Coastguard and staying with her board.”

