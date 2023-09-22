Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nikki Featherstone and her chihuahua, Remy, were pushed out to sea by the strong winds at Seaton Carew last November.

She called for help with Hartlepool RNLI inshore helm Ken Hay and crew members Jordan Craddy and Colm Simpson quick to assist the pair.

Nikki said at the time: "I tried to paddle back to shore but it was so tiring and every time I stopped for a break I could feel myself getting blown further out to sea.

Reunited. Nikki Featherstone and her Chihuahua 'Remy' pictured with Hartlepool RNLI crewmember Ken Hay./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins

"Remy my pet Chihuahua then jumped in the water and by the time I rescued him and got back onboard I was totally out of energy and being pushed even further out.

“It was pretty scary and I started to panic."

Thankfully, Ken, Jordan and Colm responded quickly to their pagers and Nikki and Remy were brought to safety.

They are all now set to appear in the latest Saving Lives at Sea series, due to be screened on Thursday, September 28, at 8pm on BBC 2.

In safe hands: Two-year-old chihuahua 'Remy' aboard the Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins

Ken said: "I’m really looking forward to seeing the episode as I'm sure my crew mates are.