Two suspects have been arrested following a police pursuit in which another vehicle was apparently knocked into a garden wall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-car collision happened opposite the Morrisons Daily store, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, on Monday, March 3, at around 11am.

One of the vehicles left the scene while the occupants of the second, which careered into the garden wall, remained while medics were called.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North East Ambulance Service said “two patients were checked over and discharged at the scene”.

A Mail reader sent us this photo of a car after a garden wall was demolished following a two-vehicle collision in Hartlepool's Stockton Road on March 3.

The driver of the second vehicle was a woman who was with her mother and child.

She said she had just turned into Stockton Road when her car was struck at speed before hitting the wall.

The driver added: “This all happened so fast and has left us shaken, shocked, battered, and bruised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can't bear to think how think how different things could of turned out that day for me and my family.”

Two men have been arrested after a car crashed into a garden wall on Stockton Road, in Hartlepool, on Monday, March 3.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said on Tuesday afternoon: “The vehicle had made off from police before colliding with another vehicle and a wall, then leaving the scene of the incident.

“Officers caught the vehicle in a nearby car par and two 23-year-old men were arrested by officers on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving under the influence, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop, possession of class A drugs and theft of a vehicle.

“One 23-year-old man has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking whilst the other remains in police custody.”

The home owner said she received a call about the incident while at work, adding: “I’m just glad everyone is alright. The wall can be rebuilt but lives can't.”