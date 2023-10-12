Pair arrested as man is rushed to hospital following Hartlepool stabbing

News you can trust since 1877
Two people have been arrested after a man was rushed to hospital for treatment to a stab wound.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Police have now appealed for witnesses or anyone with security camera footage of the evening incident to contact them.

Cleveland Police officers were still in the Barbara Mann Court and Elliott areas of Hartlepool on Thursday morning following Wednesday night’s emergency.

The force said in a Thursday statement: “Police were called to a report of a 25-year-old man with a stab wound who had been located by ambulance service colleagues on Barbara Mann Court around 7.45pm on Wednesday, 11th October.

Police officers at the scene of an incident in the Barbara Mann Court and Elliott Street areas of Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDPolice officers at the scene of an incident in the Barbara Mann Court and Elliott Street areas of Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Police officers at the scene of an incident in the Barbara Mann Court and Elliott Street areas of Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
“The man was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“Two males, aged 40 and 28, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time.

“Officers believe the incident happened in the area of Elliott Street/Barbara Mann Court and would appeal to anyone who may have CCTV footage or anyone who may have heard a disturbance around the time of the incident to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 203214.

“Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously either online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.”

Police tape at at entrance to Elliott Street, in Hartlepool, on Wednesday night. Picture by FRANK REIDPolice tape at at entrance to Elliott Street, in Hartlepool, on Wednesday night. Picture by FRANK REID
Police tape at at entrance to Elliott Street, in Hartlepool, on Wednesday night. Picture by FRANK REID

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) added: "We were called to an incident outside Barbara Mann Court in Hartlepool last night (11 October) at 19:43.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew, two doctors, one specialist paramedic and one clinical team leader. One patient was taken to James Cook hospital."

