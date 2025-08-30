Two people have been arrested after a number of drugs and mobile phones were seized by patrolling officers earlier this week.

A 46-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were arrested on Thursday, August 28, in Avenue Road, Hartlepool, by patrolling officers.

They were searched and a number of suspected drugs and two mobile phones were seized.

Both were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class C drugs.

Two people were arrested on Avenue Road, in Hartlepool, after a number of drugs and mobile phones were seized by patrolling officers.

The mobile phones were suspected to be stolen and the pair were arrested again on Friday, August 29, on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods.

Both were bailed to allow police time to conduct their enquiries, and the woman has since been sent to prison on recall.