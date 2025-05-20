Parking charges at hospitals serving the Hartlepool area are to rise at the start of next month.

Bosses at University Hospitals Tees, which covers North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, accept that the price hikes are “not welcome news”.

But they insist “we have kept the increase as low as possible” and that any profits will be “diverted into patient care”.

From Monday, June 2, the up to four hours price band, which currently costs £4, will be abolished.

Instead visitors to the University Hospital of Hartlepool, Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees and Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital will be required to pay £3.60p and £4.60p for stays between 20-minutes-two hours and two hours-four hours respectively.

Stays of up to 12 hours will increase from £5 to £6.60p while visits of up to 24 hours rise from £6 to £8.

A seven-day permit for regular users will go up from £7 to £10.

One payment allows the same vehicle to make multiple visits between hospital sites.

In addition, the initial 20-minutes of free parking, which is valued by motorists dropping off or picking up passengers, remains.

Free parking also still applies to blue badge holders, frequent outpatient attendees, which includes patients who are receiving chemotherapy and renal dialysis, and parents of sick children visiting between 7.30pm-8am.

Steve Taylor, group director of estates said: “We understand this is not welcome news but we have kept the increase as low as possible.

“It’s not feasible to provide free parking for all as the costs of maintaining our car parks cannot be covered by our operating budget.

“Charging for parking ensures only those who need to visit our hospitals use a parking space and ensures a swift turnover of spaces.

“We would like to reassure all our patients and visitors that the income from car parking is used to maintain our car parks including the costs of repairs and maintenance, lighting and electricity, grounds and gritting and security, all of which helps us to retain our Park Mark Safer Parking Scheme accreditation.

“Any surplus money is diverted into patient care to support the delivery of front-line services.”