Passenger who died after crash on A1(M) named as 68-year-old woman
A woman who lost her life following a crash on the A1(M) has been named by police.
Mary Graham, 68, from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, died after the Toyota Auris she was travelling in was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit van on Friday, August 2 on the A1(M) southbound near the Newton Aycliffe junction.
She was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, but sadly passed away as a result of her injuries two days later.
Two other male passengers in the Auris were also taken to hospital where they remain.
One, aged 68, is seriously injured while the other, aged 47, is in a stable condition.
The female driver of the Auris and an 11-year-old boy were also taken to hospital but have since been discharged.
A Durham Constabulary spokeswoman said: “This has been an extremely tragic and upsetting incident. Mary’s family are understandably devastated and wish to be left to grieve in peace.”
The 34-year-old driver of the Transit van, Razwan Hussain, of Pilgrim Avenue, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, was arrested at the scene and later charged with a number of offences.
He appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 5 . He faced one count of drink driving, three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, one count of aggravated vehicle taking and one count of driving without insurance.
He did not enter pleas and was remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, September 2.
Please contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 556 of August 2 with any information.