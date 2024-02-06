Patient taken to hospital as emergency services attend medical incident at Hartlepool cafe
Emergency services arrived at the scene just before 11.45am on Tuesday, February 6, after reports of an “ongoing medical incident” at LilyAnne’s Wellbeing Cafe, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool.
Cafe community navigator Angela Arnold, said: “We had an ongoing medical incident within the coffee shop, but the emergency services came really quickly.
"We had the police and the ambulance here in a matter of minutes.”
She added: “It involved a female and she is getting the right treatment now.”
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We dispatched one ambulance crew, one specialist paramedic, one duty officer and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service who attended by air.
"One patient was taken by road to the James Cook University Hospital for further treatment."
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said on Tuesday: “Police received a report of concern for a woman’s safety inside a business on Victoria Road just before 11.45am today.
“Officers attended and left the woman in the care of paramedics.”
A spokesperson for the Great North Air Ambulance said: “Our critical care team was activated at 11.54am to an incident in the Stranton area of Hartlepool.
“We had a doctor and paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 12.06pm.
“Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to treat a patient on scene.
"They then returned back to their base at 12.40pm.”