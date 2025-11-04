Pay your respects on Remembrance Sunday in Hartlepool at one of these numerous services
A host of public services are being held across the town on Sunday, November 9.
The largest being hosted by Hartlepool Borough Council is at Victory Square in the town centre when hundreds of veterans, armed forces members and cadets will take part in a parade and wreath laying service.
Other poignant services will take place at the Headland War Memorial in Redheugh Gardens and Seaton Carew War Memorial on The Green.
A service will also be held on Sunday at Greatham Cenotaph at 11am, and there will be remembrance services at St Peter’s Church in Elwick at 9.30am and St Mary Magdalene Church at Hart Village at 11am.
The Victory Square and Headland War Memorial services will begin at approximately 10.55am and 10.50am respectively while the service at Seaton Carew will start at 12.30pm.
The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Carole Thompson, said: “The services taking place across the borough are an opportunity for us all to come together and honour the memories of those local servicemen and servicewomen and members of the emergency services who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their country.
“It is important that we never forget their bravery and dedication.”
At Victory Square the parade will leave the Market Square, behind York Road, at 10.45am and road closures will be in place from 10am till 12pm.
On the Headland, a parade will leave Church Walk at 10.45am and proceed to the war memorial via Prissick Street and Cliff Terrace.