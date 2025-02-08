Pedestrian rushed to hospital with injuries following collision with car in Hartlepool's Stockton Road

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 8th Feb 2025, 11:51 BST
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with injuries following a collision with a car.

He suffered a broken shoulder after the incident in Hartlepool and was taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees for treatment.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The incident happened around 7.05pm on Stockton Road, in Hartlepool, on Friday, February 7, involving a Ford Mondeo and a 30-year-old pedestrian.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The pedestrian was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment for his injuries.

Cleveland Police are seeking witnesses and footage following a collision in Hartlepool's Stockton Road.placeholder image
Cleveland Police are seeking witnesses and footage following a collision in Hartlepool's Stockton Road.

“Officers would like to appeal to anyone who may have dash cam footage in the Stockton Road/Victoria Road area between 6.50pm-7.10pm to contact them.

“Anyone with information can contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 022714.

“Footage can also be uploaded here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/man-suffers-broken-shoulder-in-hartlepool-collision .”

Got a story for the Hartlepool Mail? Send us your words, pictures and video through our Submit Your Story portal

Related topics:HartlepoolCleveland PoliceHartlepool Mail
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice