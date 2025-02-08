A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with injuries following a collision with a car.

He suffered a broken shoulder after the incident in Hartlepool and was taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees for treatment.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The incident happened around 7.05pm on Stockton Road, in Hartlepool, on Friday, February 7, involving a Ford Mondeo and a 30-year-old pedestrian.

“The pedestrian was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment for his injuries.

“Officers would like to appeal to anyone who may have dash cam footage in the Stockton Road/Victoria Road area between 6.50pm-7.10pm to contact them.

“Anyone with information can contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 022714.

“Footage can also be uploaded here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/man-suffers-broken-shoulder-in-hartlepool-collision .”