Pedestrian suffers 'serious injuries' following collision with vehicle in Billingham's Wolviston Road

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 21st Sep 2025, 16:17 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2025, 16:17 BST
A pedestrian suffered “serious injuries” following an early morning collision with a vehicle.

He was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital after the incident in Billingham.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “At approximately 1am on Sunday, 21 September, a 51-year-old man was walking along Wolviston Road on the northbound carriageway when a collision occurred with a vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Suzuki vehicle has hit the man who sustained serious injuries to his face and body.

Cleveland Police have confirmed that a man has been injured following a collision with a vehicle in Billingham's Wolviston Road.placeholder image
Cleveland Police have confirmed that a man has been injured following a collision with a vehicle in Billingham's Wolviston Road.

“He was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment.

“Officers attended to the scene and are conducting numerous enquiries.

“As part of their investigation, they are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or have information, dash cam and CCTV footage.

“If you can help, please call Cleveland Police on 101 or visit the website, quoting reference number 181047.”

Related topics:BillinghamCleveland PoliceMiddlesbroughSuzukiCCTV
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice