Pedestrian suffers 'serious injuries' following collision with vehicle in Billingham's Wolviston Road
He was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital after the incident in Billingham.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “At approximately 1am on Sunday, 21 September, a 51-year-old man was walking along Wolviston Road on the northbound carriageway when a collision occurred with a vehicle.
“The Suzuki vehicle has hit the man who sustained serious injuries to his face and body.
“He was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment.
“Officers attended to the scene and are conducting numerous enquiries.
“As part of their investigation, they are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or have information, dash cam and CCTV footage.
“If you can help, please call Cleveland Police on 101 or visit the website, quoting reference number 181047.”