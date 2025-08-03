Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a driver fled the scene of a crash that left a 69-year-old woman with a broken arm.

According to police, the woman was driving a white Hyundai i10 along Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, when a silver Ford Fiesta drove out of Egerton Road and crashed into her car.

The driver did not remain at the scene and the pensioner was left with a broken arm.

She was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers are seeking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could identity the car and driver.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference SE25144149.”