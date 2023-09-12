News you can trust since 1877
People asked to pledge their support for project aiming to plant one million trees on Teesside

A new programme has set out to plant one million trees across Hartlepool and Teesside.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:19 BST
Trees for Tees aims to create an “easily accessible assistance programme” and boost woodland creation across the region.

The project is a partnership between the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority and its constituent local authority partners, Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar & Cleveland, and Stockton-on-Tees.

The two-year programme will work with a wide range of organisations including businesses, landowners, farmers, communities, schools, environmental charities, and others to carry out the planting of one million trees.

The new programme hopes to plant one million trees on Teesside.The new programme hopes to plant one million trees on Teesside.
A project coordinator and three project officers have already been recruited to help find suitable sites for woodland creation and tree planting, support businesses, landowners, and community organisations to secure funding to deliver planting projects.

The initiative is calling on individuals, businesses, community organisations and landowners from across the region to sign up and pledge their support for the scheme.

Visit https://teesvalley-ca.gov.uk/treesontees/ to register your interest.

