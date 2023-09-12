Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trees for Tees aims to create an “easily accessible assistance programme” and boost woodland creation across the region.

The project is a partnership between the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority and its constituent local authority partners, Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar & Cleveland, and Stockton-on-Tees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-year programme will work with a wide range of organisations including businesses, landowners, farmers, communities, schools, environmental charities, and others to carry out the planting of one million trees.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new programme hopes to plant one million trees on Teesside.

A project coordinator and three project officers have already been recruited to help find suitable sites for woodland creation and tree planting, support businesses, landowners, and community organisations to secure funding to deliver planting projects.

The initiative is calling on individuals, businesses, community organisations and landowners from across the region to sign up and pledge their support for the scheme.