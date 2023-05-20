'People just do not have the money to spend' - Hartlepool town centre shop set to close down

Lesley Mulcahy, 56, has made the difficult decision to close The Simple Weigh, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, on Sunday, June 11, after seeing a shortfall in business as a result of the current economic climate.

The Simple Weigh, which used to be based in Villiers Street, encourages people to weigh out their products and food items and use reusable containers to cut down on single-use plastic.

Like other independent businesses across the town, however, Lesley has been struggling to make ends meet and found that she had no option but to close.

Lesley Mulcahy, owner of The Simple Weigh, outside her shop in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Lesley said: “It is the economic impact that has hit a lot of businesses. People just do not have the money to spend.

"It’s also the parking charges that are driving people out to the retail parks, so the footfall has definitely fallen.”

She added: “It has been a real passion of mine and we have done our bit for the environment. I am very pleased about that. I’m sad to be going but we just can’t keep it open.”

Lesley opened the business four years ago in April 2019 with her late husband, Bryn Mulcahy, who tragically died in August 2022 at the age of 58 from a cardiac arrest.

Lesley said: “We opened this together and it has been something we were doing together so it has been very different as it means I have had to make difficult decisions on my own.”

Customers have flocked to Facebook to offer their condolences and wish Lesley well in the future.

Speaking about the support she has received from family, friends and customers, she said: “We have been really well looked after and supported.”

Middleton Grange Shopping Centre has also been “very supportive” of the Simple Weigh since it first moved to its new location in the town centre.

Whilst this may be the end of The Simple Weigh, Lesley has other plans on the horizon.

Lesley, who used to be a university lecturer, said: “I am hoping to go back into teaching and work with disadvantaged children and doing personal tutoring.”

