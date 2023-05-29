News you can trust since 1877
People on probation help give Hartlepool waterfront railings a revamp in time for the Tall Ships

Dozens of people on probation will play a part in revamping up to 600 metres of railings in Harbour Walk ahead of the Tall Ships Races.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 29th May 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read

Work is underway to refurbish hundreds of metres of waterfront railings at Hartlepool Marina with the support of The Probation Service’s Community Payback team.

Up to 40 people on probation, who are required to undertake unpaid work as directed by the courts, are expected to play a part in the improvement scheme between now and the end of June.

The improvements involve removing the old flaking paint and repainting up to 600 metres of railings in Harbour Walk. Weeds around railings are also being cleared following earlier treatment by the Council.

Back, from left to right: Paul Hurwood, from Hartlepool Borough Council, Paul Geldart from the Probation Service, Garry Jones, from Hartlepool Borough Council and Kieran Bostock, also from Hartlepool Borough Council, with a person on probation.Back, from left to right: Paul Hurwood, from Hartlepool Borough Council, Paul Geldart from the Probation Service, Garry Jones, from Hartlepool Borough Council and Kieran Bostock, also from Hartlepool Borough Council, with a person on probation.
Kieran Bostock, Assistant Director – Place Management at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “I’d like to thank The Probation Service for agreeing to take on this work through their Community Payback team.

“The Tall Ships Races 2023 is going to be a fantastic occasion and it is important that the town looks its best for the hundreds of thousands of visitors that we expect to welcome over the four days.

“The repainting work carried out so far looks really good and by the time it is finished I’m sure it will look even more impressive.

“It was great to hear of the pride those involved in this work had in playing a part in The Tall Ships Races 2023 and they were excited to hear of our plans for the event in early July.”

