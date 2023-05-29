People on probation help give Hartlepool waterfront railings a revamp in time for the Tall Ships

Work is underway to refurbish hundreds of metres of waterfront railings at Hartlepool Marina with the support of The Probation Service’s Community Payback team.

Up to 40 people on probation, who are required to undertake unpaid work as directed by the courts, are expected to play a part in the improvement scheme between now and the end of June.

The improvements involve removing the old flaking paint and repainting up to 600 metres of railings in Harbour Walk. Weeds around railings are also being cleared following earlier treatment by the Council.

Back, from left to right: Paul Hurwood, from Hartlepool Borough Council, Paul Geldart from the Probation Service, Garry Jones, from Hartlepool Borough Council and Kieran Bostock, also from Hartlepool Borough Council, with a person on probation.

Kieran Bostock, Assistant Director – Place Management at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “I’d like to thank The Probation Service for agreeing to take on this work through their Community Payback team.

“The Tall Ships Races 2023 is going to be a fantastic occasion and it is important that the town looks its best for the hundreds of thousands of visitors that we expect to welcome over the four days.

“The repainting work carried out so far looks really good and by the time it is finished I’m sure it will look even more impressive.