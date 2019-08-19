Percussionist to host concert in support of £80,000 fundraiser for Easington Colliery Band
A percussionist will be performing alongside Easington Colliery Brass Band in a bid to raise funds to refurbish the old colliery pay office where the band rehearses.
Steven Moore, who has joined the band temporarily, has organised a fundraising concert due to take place on Saturday, August 31.
It is hoped he can raise funds to go towards the £80,000 target needed to refurbish the building where the band rehearse.
Easington Colliery Band was founded in 1915. Players with band experience were encouraged by the management to come from the West of Durham to work at the colliery and play in the band.
Steven said: “The band is now totally self-supporting and relies on the work put in by the band members at concerts throughout the year to raise the funds to keep the band alive. The band is still based in Easington Colliery in the old colliery pay office opposite the Memorial Gardens, which is on the site of the old colliery.
“The building is the last remaining evidence of the pit and funds from the concert will help much needed refurbishment work.”
Steven, 40, will perform various solo works in the first half on Marimba – works will vary from his interpretation of the Bach cello suite no.1 to contemporary solo works.
After performing a range of repertoire, Easington Brass Band will be joined by Steven Moore to perform Ney Rossauro’s Marimba Concerto.
The concert will take place at West Park United Reformed Church, in Grange Terrace, Sunderland, at 7pm.
Tickets cost £8 adults and £5 concessions. Available on the door.