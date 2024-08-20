Peterlee hosts sports festival for young people this week

By Madeleine Raine
Published 20th Aug 2024, 11:58 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 12:00 BST
County Durham youngsters are encouraged to get involved in sport as a youth festival comes to Peterlee later this week.

Peterlee Youth Fest is a fun day aimed at children aged 11 and above and is set to feature a number of activities including bubble football, archery, tennis, boxing, rugby and a climbing wall.

The event is in partnership with StreetGames, Groundwork, County Durham Sport, Durham County Council and Coalfields Regeneration Trust.

StreetGames’ aim is to help young people from under-served communities be healthier, safer and more successful through sport, and hope this festival will help encourage this.

Peterlee Youth Fest is being held at Peterlee and Horden Rugby Club, in Eden Lane, Peterlee, on Friday, August 23, from noon until 3pm.

For more information and to express an interest, contact Kathryn Green at [email protected] or on 07900 696139.

Entry is free. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult.

