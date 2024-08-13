Peterlee man returns to former school after conquering stammer that led to cruel comments
John Dean struggled with a bad stutter through much of his childhood and teenage years.
It was so bad that he did not dare put his hand up in class during lessons. He was also the butt of hurtful comments from classmates.
But a revolutionary speech therapy course called The McGuire Programme has helped John, 30, to control his stammer.
He recently returned to Shotton Hall Academy, in Peterlee, to speak in front of a class full of students – something he previously never dreamt he could do.
John said: "My stammer was really severe back when I was in school. It started when I was around seven and when I went to Shotton Hall School it was really noticable and I often got laughed at by people making some of them were making comments.
"I was terrified of putting my hand up in lessons. I would only do it if I was in a small class.”
But in 2015 he joined The McGuire Programme, an intensive residential course to help overcome his impediment.
It included having to speak in public which John did in Newcastle city centre.
He said of the programme: “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done. It was a miracle. It’s not a cure but a control.”
John contacted Shotton Hall to offer to speak to students and was delighted when they arranged a date last month.
He said: "My former head of year was there and she introduced me to everyone.
“I spoke about what it was like when I was growing up with a stammer and what it was like to be back at school and also what the programme has done for me now.
"It’s something I didn’t think I would do nine years ago when I joined the programme.
"It couldn’t have gone better and made me feel good knowing that I have achieved something.”
The McGuire Programme also gave John the confidence to apply for and get jobs.
He previously worked for McDonald’s, where he was able to interact with customers, and currently works in a bed and breakfast as a kitchen porter and part time waiter.
