Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An independent opticians’ shop has marked its 40th birthday with a week of celebrations.

Sight Opticians, in The Chare, Peterlee, celebrated its 40th anniversary on Friday, June 14, with customers benefiting from a range of store bonuses for a week which included 40% off certain products, free glasses and complimentary cake.

Co-director Donna, 38 Lowther, who has been an employee at the store for 20 years, said: "It’s not common for shops like us to stay open for this long.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business is an independent optician and was first opened by Ian Thompson, who is now retired, in 1984.

Sight Opticians, in The Chare, Peterlee, celebrated its 40th anniversary on Friday, June 14. Pictured at the store is, from left, co-director Adam Smith, Sarah Baker, optical assistant, Sharon Phillips, store manager and Donna Lowther, co-director.

Sight Opticians is also celebrating another anniversary as staff member Sharon Phillips has been praised for her role at the store for the past 37 years.

Donna said: “We have a lot of the original staff still working here.