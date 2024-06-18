Peterlee opticians' business celebrates 40th birthday
Sight Opticians, in The Chare, Peterlee, celebrated its 40th anniversary on Friday, June 14, with customers benefiting from a range of store bonuses for a week which included 40% off certain products, free glasses and complimentary cake.
Co-director Donna, 38 Lowther, who has been an employee at the store for 20 years, said: "It’s not common for shops like us to stay open for this long.”
The business is an independent optician and was first opened by Ian Thompson, who is now retired, in 1984.
Sight Opticians is also celebrating another anniversary as staff member Sharon Phillips has been praised for her role at the store for the past 37 years.
Donna said: “We have a lot of the original staff still working here.
"I just wanted to thank all of them for all that they do.”
