Peterlee students look ahead to top universities after achieving high GCSE grades

From left to right: St Bede's pupils Karl Bryden, Alfie Kemp, Will Burton, Joshua Booth, Polly Angel Moscrop-Brown and Lewis Fleming with their results on Thursday.

Teenagers across Hartlepool and East Durham have been finiding out their GCSE results on Thursday, August 12 following a challenging year in education.

And pupils at St Bede’s school in Peterlee had many reasons to jump with joy after 28% of students achieved at least one top grade of either 8, 9 or Distinction star.

Acting head of school Frances Cessford has praised students for their resilience and hard work.

She said: “We are incredibly proud of all of our GCSE students’ resilience and hard work leading to their outstanding achievements today.

“Supported by their teachers, parents and carers our learners have shown academic ambition and have taken every opportunity to develop their wider talents.”

A large majority of the pupils will continue their education at Byron Sixth Form from September, with youngsters keeping their sights on studying degrees such as medicine, languages and archaeology and hoping to earn a place at Oxbridge or at an Ivy League university in the US.

Ella Daly Wells has achieved eight grade 9s, one grade 8 and one Distinction star. She is returning to St. Bede’s to study A levels in Maths, Biology and Chemistry taking her on the next step of her journey towards an Oxbridge degree in medicine.

The global pandemic has inspired Will Burton to pursue a career in medicine and he will be studying A levels in Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Biology after achieving three grade 9s, four grade 8s, one grade 7 and a distinction star.

Keen rower Jennifer Napora has achieved four grade 9s, five grade 8s, one grade 7 and a Distinction star. Her dream is to attend an Ivy League Rowing university in the USA.

Mrs Cessford added: "We look forward to welcoming back the large majority of our pupils into Byron Sixth Form.

“We are exceptionally proud of our committed, hardworking and resilient students.

"Students have adapted to challenging and difficult circumstances during these unprecedented times. Their resourcefulness and adaptability will empower them further in the rest of their educational pathway.”

