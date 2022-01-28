More of your fantastic Pets' Corner pictures!

Pets' Corner: Meet more of the North East's animal companions with our reader pet pictures

Need something to make you smile today? Take a look at our new Pets’ Corner picture round-up.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 28th January 2022, 4:55 am

You hardly need an excuse to post a cute picture of your pet on social media – so to beat those winter blues, we called on the readers to share adorable images of their animals.

And these paw-some snaps really did the trick in making us smile.

Hundreds of readers took the opportunity to introduce us to their beloved pets. So take a look and see who our stars are this week.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your picture featured here. We received so many photographs we just couldn’t fit them all in! We’ll put together another Pets’ Corner round-up to share soon.

1. No more pictures!

Bobbi's gone all camera shy!

Photo: Stacie Grylls

2. Pup patrol

Indy, age six months, poses for a festive photo.

Photo: Jennifer Lynn Vicente

3. Best pals

Nala, pictured with her baby sister on Christmas Eve, looks smart in her festive outfit.

Photo: Dana Spurs

4. Play time

Rio, the 10-year-old Shihtzu, is never too old for a play on the beach!

Photo: Melanie Taylor

